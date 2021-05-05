Expand / Collapse search

Arizona court lets stand man’s death sentences for 5 murders

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

FILE - Generic gavel on wooden table.

PHOENIX - An Arizona Supreme Court decision has denied a request for a new sentencing for a death row inmate convicted of murdering five people, including two police informants and their relatives.

The ruling issued on May 4 acknowledged that the penalty phase of Robert Craig Miller’s trial included an incorrect but widely used jury instruction but said there was no reasonable probability that the jury otherwise would have sentenced Miller to life instead of death.

According to the ruling, the failure of the Scottsdale man’s lawyers to object to the jury instruction didn’t warrant conducting a new penalty phase and sentencing.

Those killed in a Mesa home on Sept. 22, 2011, included 30-year-old Steven Duffy and 32—year-old Tammy Lovell, former employees of Miller who were informants against him in an arson case.

Also killed were Duffy’s brother, 18-year-old Shane Duffy, and Lovell’s children — 15-year-old Cassandra and 10-year-old Jacob.

Prosecutors said elimination of witnesses was the motive for the killings.

More Arizona Headlines

Retired Border Patrol agent arrested for series of decades-old East Valley rapes
slideshow

Retired Border Patrol agent arrested for series of decades-old East Valley rapes

57-year-old John Daly III is being accused of being the East Valley Rapist following a series of rapes in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Bisbee from 1999 to 2001.

Man arrested in deadly 2011 stabbing of teenager in Phoenix
slideshow

Man arrested in deadly 2011 stabbing of teenager in Phoenix

The stabbing happened in May 2011 when three teens were walking in an area near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police make arrest in Arizona in 1988 slaying in Alabama
slideshow

Police make arrest in Arizona in 1988 slaying in Alabama

Anthony Hayes, 65, was taken into custody on Monday and is awaiting return to Alabama to face charges, the Mobile Police Department said in a statement.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.