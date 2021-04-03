Expand / Collapse search

Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Care facilities ready for visitors as COVID restrictions are eased

Some residents at the facilities say while video conferencing helps, it does not replace the traditional in-person visits. As more and more people are now vaccinated against COVID-19, these care facilities are ready to welcome visitors once again, albeit with restrictions. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on April 3 reported 706 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths as the number of fatalities rose to just under 17,000 and the state’s rolling average of new daily cases rose a second day in a row.

The state’s pandemic totals increased to 843,838 cases and 16,991 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient hospital beds dropped to 541 as of Friday after hovering near 600 for about two weeks, according to the dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered neared 3.6 million with over 2.2 million people, or 31.2% of the state population, having received at least one dose and over 1.4 million people those being fully vaccinated, the dashboard indicated.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 456.9 on March 18 to 653.4 on Thursday, while the rolling average of daily deaths declined from 24.6 to 13 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Continued Coverage

North Phoenix church preparing for Easter Sunday service amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
slideshow

North Phoenix church preparing for Easter Sunday service amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Easter in 2021 will be a lot different than Easter in 2020, as life ever so slowly begins a return to normal following the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, officials with one Phoenix area church say they are making some changes in order to keep people safe.

Some COVID rules will remain for nursing facilities, even as Arizona relaxes its restrictions
slideshow

Some COVID rules will remain for nursing facilities, even as Arizona relaxes its restrictions

As more and more people are now vaccinated against COVID-19, care facilities are ready to welcome visitors once again, albeit with restrictions.

Gov. Ducey orders Phoenix to lift restrictions on parks; state parks free Easter weekend
slideshow

Gov. Ducey orders Phoenix to lift restrictions on parks; state parks free Easter weekend

In a letter sent to the mayor, Ducey said that the city of Phoenix's Easter weekend restrictions violated his executive orders and demanded the city reopen the lots.