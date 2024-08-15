Arizona Department of Transportation offers 3 new specialty license plates

article

Three new specialty license plates are being offered by the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division, increasing the department's offerings to 104 different styles.

Plates in support of the Hualapai Tribe, Phoenix Rising FC and Rotary International are now being offered on the marketplace.

"Specialty license plates offer a great way to customize a vehicle and show your proud support for one of these uniquely-Arizona organizations. MVD is pleased to offer the various plates that will have an impact for the organizations dedicated to improving Arizona and our communities," MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in a release.

The plates cost $25 per year and $17 of that total goes to the group they are designed for.

The donations can go a long way for each organization.

"The Hualapai Tribe is proud to have a specialty license plate now available to citizens across Arizona and is grateful to the many Tribal members who helped make this possible," said Tribal Chairman Duane Clarke said in the release.

"Those who purchase the Hualapai Tribe specialty plates will be helping with ongoing support for programs in the community. This is a great opportunity, and we look forward to sharing the many benefits with the Hualapai people."

"It’s a fantastic way for our fans to show their Rising pride on the road and, best of all, every plate purchased will support our youth programs, helping to make the game more accessible for young players across our community," Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle added.

Specialty plates contributed to $12 million for various causes and charities during the 2024 fiscal year.

The causes can vary from a wide range of efforts, as President and Founder of the Rotary Clubs of Arizona Stephen Phair pointed out.

"These license plates will not only showcase our commitment to service but also provide an opportunity for individuals to support Rotary's humanitarian efforts such as education, health, and clean water. This has been a collaborative effort involving Rotarians from every corner of our state, and we are grateful for their contributions. The official license plate will serve as a symbol of Rotary's dedication to making a positive impact in communities locally and globally," he said.

The plates have been offered since 1989, and in the release ADOT added that the Arizona Highways and Keep Arizona Beautiful plate designs were now being offered as motorcycle plates.