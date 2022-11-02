Arizona drunk driver who killed three people, including a mother and son, sentenced to decades in jail

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

More than a year after three people were killed by a drunk driver in Gila County, the man responsible was sentenced to nearly four decades behind bars, the county attorney's office said on Nov. 2.

James Duncan was sentenced to 38 years after killing three people in a drunk driving crash on April 16, 2021. Duncan waived his right to a trial by jury and was found guilty of 3 counts of manslaughter, 5 counts of endangerment, and extreme driving under the influence.

Authorities say Duncan was driving southbound on Highway 87 near Pine headed to Payson when he crossed double yellow lines, hitting the first car. Then he sideswiped a second car causing them both to spin out. During the spinout, a third car was hit.

Georgia Burnside was inside Duncan's car, and she died while on the way to the hospital. A mother and son died – they are Latissia and Aiden Morris. There were others involved in the crash, but they're OK.

"The defendant had been consuming alcohol at the Old County Inn in Pine for several hours just prior to the collision. Surveillance video footage as well as a bar receipt showed the defendant consumed five IPAs, and numerous shots of whiskey. While leaving the parking lot, he backed into another vehicle, got out and looked around, re-entered his vehicle and drove onto the highway," the news release from the county attorney's office said.

Authorities conducted an accident reconstruction and concluded that Duncan was driving 96 mph at the time of the crash.

Four hours after the crash, a toxicology test said Duncan's blood alcohol content (BAC) was .15, but at the time of the crash, it's believed his BAC was .24.

James David Duncan

