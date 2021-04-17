Three dead, including mother and son, in 4-vehicle crash on State Route 87

A vehicle crossed the center line of State Route 87 north of Payson, starting a chain-reaction collision in which three people were killed Friday night, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

A white Ford truck heading southbound had crossed the center line on April 16, colliding first with two oncoming vehicles near milepost 259. The wrong-way driver then hit another white truck driving south, sending it careening across the northbound lanes and down a hill in a nearby canyon.

Officials say a passenger in the wrong-way truck, identified as 54-year-old Georgia Marie Burnside from Payson, died in the crash.

A San Tan Valley mother and 15-year-old son were in the second white truck, officials said. The mother, identified as 38-year-old Latissia Morris, was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition, but did not survive. Her son, Aden, was ejected from the truck during the crash and also died from his injuries.

The alleged wrong-way driver, a 49-year-old Scottsdale man, was seriously injured and was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment.

No one else was hurt, and the crash is still under investigation. Officials say impairment has not been ruled out as a factor.

Payson is 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

