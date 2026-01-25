Arizona faith leaders hold vigil at Phoenix ICE office in solidarity with Minneapolis

The Brief Arizona clergy and interfaith leaders held an impromptu prayer vigil outside the ICE office in Phoenix to honor Alex Pretti and stand in solidarity with Minneapolis. Faith leaders at the event called for an end to immigration policies they describe as stripping people of dignity, while also criticizing recent police violence. The vigil highlighted local divisions as some religious leaders countered the protest, arguing that Christians should support law enforcement and the president.



On Sunday night, an impromptu prayer vigil was attended by dozens of people from different faiths. Their goal was to stand in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis and stand for human dignity.

Prayers rang out in front of ICE’s Phoenix office as Arizona clergy, interfaith leaders, and the community gathered to honor the life of Minneapolis’s Alex Pretti.

What they're saying:

"I think everyone is here tonight because what we’ve seen in Minneapolis and in cities around the United States is radically different from a sane and orderly immigration policy," said Arizona Episcopal Bishop Jennifer Redsall. "We’re seeing violence in the street perpetrated not by the people who are out protesting nonviolently, but by the officers themselves."

Attendees believe that as people of faith, they are called to push back against injustice and protect the vulnerable by urging an end to what they consider policies that strip people of dignity and are practiced without mercy.

The other side:

But while the prayer vigil took place, outspoken Baptist minister Reverend Jarret Barton Maupin, Jr. pushed back against Christians aligning themselves against ICE.

"We should be supporting law enforcement and the issues of the president," Maupin said. "We have to understand the impossible position law enforcement has been put in and understand Christ is with them too."

This debate is just one of millions happening across the country as tension in Minneapolis spills into cities, living rooms, and even churches. The one thing these vigil attendees and critics agree on is the biblical call to "love your enemy and pray, pray, pray."

Leaders expressed that the call to love your neighbor applies regardless of immigration status or uniform.

"I want to love all of my neighbors and my neighbors include people who work for ICE," Redsall said. "Loving my neighbor means confronting them when I think they’re doing something wrong."

Related article