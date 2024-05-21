Arizona fake electors case arraignments; shooting at north Phoenix hotel l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A dozen people were arraigned for conspiracy, forgery and fraud charges stemming from their alleged roles in an effort to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Arizona, police are investigating a shooting at a Phoenix hotel that left a man dead, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 21.
1. Arizona fake electors arraignments
Kelli Ward and Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Arizona to Joe Biden.
2. Man dead after hotel shooting
A man is dead following a shooting at a hotel near I-17 and Sweetwater Avenue.
3. Taxpayer costs for racial profiling verdict to reach $314M
Seven years after Joe Arpaio was ousted as sheriff of Arizona’s most populous county, taxpayers are still footing the bills from a racial profiling verdict over his signature immigration crackdowns – and those costs have been getting heavier since.
4. Severe turbulence rocks flight
Singapore Airlines says one person has died aboard a London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence.
5. Defense rests in Trump trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers have rested their defense without the former president taking the witness stand in his New York hush money trial.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/21/24
Sunny and breezy in the Valley with a high near 95°F.