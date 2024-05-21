Expand / Collapse search

Arizona fake electors case arraignments; shooting at north Phoenix hotel l Morning News Brief

Updated  May 21, 2024 10:26am MST
PHOENIX - A dozen people were arraigned for conspiracy, forgery and fraud charges stemming from their alleged roles in an effort to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Arizona, police are investigating a shooting at a Phoenix hotel that left a man dead, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 21.

1. Arizona fake electors arraignments

Arizona fake electors case: Kelli Ward, Rudy Giuliani plead not guilty to felony charges
Arizona fake electors case: Kelli Ward, Rudy Giuliani plead not guilty to felony charges

Kelli Ward and Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Arizona to Joe Biden.

2. Man dead after hotel shooting

Man dies at hospital after being shot at north Phoenix hotel: PD
Man dies at hospital after being shot at north Phoenix hotel: PD

A man is dead following a shooting at a hotel near I-17 and Sweetwater Avenue.

3. Taxpayer costs for racial profiling verdict to reach $314M

Taxpayer costs for profiling verdict over Joe Arpaio’s immigration crackdowns to reach $314M
Taxpayer costs for profiling verdict over Joe Arpaio’s immigration crackdowns to reach $314M

Seven years after Joe Arpaio was ousted as sheriff of Arizona’s most populous county, taxpayers are still footing the bills from a racial profiling verdict over his signature immigration crackdowns – and those costs have been getting heavier since.

4. Severe turbulence rocks flight

1 killed after severe turbulence rocks Singapore Airlines flight
1 killed after severe turbulence rocks Singapore Airlines flight

Singapore Airlines says one person has died aboard a London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence.

5. Defense rests in Trump trial

Trump trial live updates: Defense rests without calling Trump to stand
Trump trial live updates: Defense rests without calling Trump to stand

Donald Trump’s lawyers have rested their defense without the former president taking the witness stand in his New York hush money trial.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/21/24

Sunny and breezy in the Valley with a high near 95°F.