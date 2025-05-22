Arizona gas prices enjoy historic lows ahead of Memorial Day weekend

article

The Brief Arizona drivers are enjoying the lowest gas prices in years over Memorial Day weekend. An increase in travel demand is expected, with an estimated 1 million people hitting the roads in Arizona alone. For those hoping to plan some road trips, drivers are expected to benefit from lower gas prices throughout the whole summer.



Good news for Arizona drivers: gas prices for Memorial Day weekend dipped to the lowest we've seen in years.

Circle K is adding a perk on top of the low prices with 40 cents off per gallon at certain locations.

Even if you miss this deal, experts say Arizona drivers are likely in for a nice break from high gas prices this whole summer.

Local perspective:

Customers are excited about a Fuel Day at a local Circle K and welcoming a break for their wallet for a necessary purchase.

"After paying bills, it's like the rest goes to gas. It doesn't matter how much it goes up, if you have a car, you're gonna buy gas," said one customer.

Average prices in Phoenix of $3.61 are the lowest for the Memorial Day weekend since 2021 and with some supply challenges righting themselves, the trend looks promising for the summer.

"Gas prices are taking the smallest piece out of an average American's paychecks since 2003 if you exclude the pandemic," said Patrick de Haan of Gas Buddy.

Big picture view:

A Gas Buddy analysis predicts a gallon of gas to sell for $3.08.

It would be the second lowest for a holiday weekend since 2003.

"I'm hopeful that Memorial Day will be the most expensive summer holiday and that prices could be progressively lower for the Fourth of July and at their lowest level on Labor Day," he said.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Memorial Day travel

Big picture view:

Nearly one million people are expected to hit the roads in the Grand Canyon state this weekend, according to AAA.

"People are really committed to travel right now. We've seen record demand for cruises, international flights; people just really want to go out and take a vacation," said Julian Parades of AAA.

So what if you're leaving the state this weekend?

"You can probably budget a little bit less on gas," said Parades. "Really, good news if you are taking a road trip, gas is a little bit cheaper right now."

Gas Buddy says California prices will stay above $4, but places like New Mexico or Texas will have lower prices than here in Arizona.