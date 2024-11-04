Arizona GOP candidate ignores 'Sore Loser' law; equipment stolen from Valley church l Morning News Brief

A Republican who lost in the Arizona Primary Election asked for write-in votes on the November ballot, despite Arizona's "Sore Loser" law; a Glendale church suffered a major loss after thousands of dollars of its equipment was stolen; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, November 4.

1. MAGA candidate lost primary, still asks for write-in votes

Steve Slaton at his Trumped Store in Show Low.

Republican Steve Slaton lost the 2024 Arizona primary election after being accused of stolen valor. So why did he ask voters to write him in as a candidate on the November ballot? Read more here.

2. Equipment stolen from church

A Valley church is praying for help after its equipment was stolen. Read more here.

3. Lyft driver hurt in hit-and-run crash

Michael Cooper

A local flight attendant is recovering after a hit-and-run that happened in Old Town Scottsdale while he was driving for Lyft. Read more here.

4. Deadly Phoenix stabbing

Police lights and crime scene tape. (KSAZ-TV)

A stabbing at a gas station near 16th Street and Indian School Road left one person dead. Read more here.

5. Trump, Harris make final push to voters

FILE - Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In less than 24 hours, voters will be casting their ballot on Election Day in the U.S. – and the outcome of the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains a true toss-up, according to the most recent polling. Read more here.

Today's weather

A nice and sunny day in the Valley with a high in the low-70s. Read more here.