Man dies after being stabbed at Phoenix gas station

The Brief A man died after being stabbed at a gas station on Nov. 3 near 16th Street and Indian School Road. The victim was not identified. No suspects are in custody.



A stabbing at a gas station in Phoenix on Sunday night left one person dead.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 near 16th Street and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man in his early 30s with a stab wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. The man was not identified.

Investigators say witnesses reported that the suspect fled the area after the stabbing.

"Currently, no suspects have been detained," police said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.