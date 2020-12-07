Arizona GOP chairwoman appeals dismissal of suit seeking to undo Biden win

article
PHOENIX - Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward has appealed the dismissal of her lawsuit that sought to undo Democrat President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona.
Ward filed a notice of appeal late Friday with the Arizona Supreme Court.
A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge had concluded on Dec. 4 that Ward failed to prove fraud in her challenge of election results in metro Phoenix and that evidence presented at trial wouldn’t reverse President Donald Trump’s loss in the state.
Ward's lawsuit is one of the five election challenges in Maricopa County that were dismissed, including one by the state GOP that sought to determine whether voting machines were hacked.
The state’s election results were certified a week ago, showing Biden won Arizona. The Electoral College is scheduled to meet on Dec. 14.
No evidence of voter fraud or election fraud has emerged during this election season in Arizona.
Party officials allege election results in some Maricopa County suburbs were, in their words, strongly inconsistent with voter registration and historical voting data.
