Arizona Governor meets with UArizona researchers on COVID-19 efforts

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 24 during a tour of the state-run vaccination site in Tucson.

"I’ve been blown away by everything that’s happening in this part of the state," said Gov. Ducey.

The visit on Wednesday marks Gov. Ducey's third visit to a state-run vaccination site. During the visit, he met with Dr. Bobby Robbins, President of the University of Arizona.

"The quality of his team and the commitment of everyone in the University of Arizona’s campus for what they’ve done to help Tucson, to help Pima County, all of Southern Arizona and the entire state to weather this storm," said Gov. Ducey, applauding their efforts.

So far, over 85,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed at the university’s vaccination site. Across Arizona, nearly 3 million doses have been administered, with 1.2 million Arizonans fully vaccinated.

"I want to emphasize that getting the vaccine out to all parts of our state, to all communities to our underserved and out minority communities, is a priority," said Gov. Ducey.

Gov. Ducey says although the state is heading in the right direction, there needs to be more done to make people feel comfortable with getting the vaccine.

"About 50% or 55% of our state that wants the vaccine will come and wait in these lines and get it, but we want to vaccinate more, so part of it is spreading it far and wide, and building confidence that the system is convenient, and that it works," said Gov. Ducey.