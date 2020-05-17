Arizona has 306 new coronavirus cases, 1 more known death

Arizona Health officials have reported one more known death from the coronavirus outbreak with 306 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

The number of cases statewide has increased to 13,937 with the number of coronavirus deaths now at 680.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials began a two-week extension of a “testing blitz” for COVID-19 on Saturday with more than 70 sites in at least nine counties participating in this weekend’s event.

Testing would be available for anyone who thinks they have been exposed and could be infected based on criteria set by each testing site, the department said.

Costs of testing vary by site and some may require people to pre-registration through a website.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

