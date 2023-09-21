Arizona high school volunteer football coach indicted in Nebraska on child sex charges

A man who was a volunteer coach at a Scottsdale high school is now awaiting trial on child sex charges.

Nicholas Murphy, 43, has been indicted in Nebraska on federal charges of transportation of a minor for the purpose of sexual criminal activity. Murphy is accused of bringing a teenager to Omaha where he once lived.

Murphy worked as a volunteer freshman football coach at Desert Mountain High School.

The FBI is seeking additional victims in the case and asking anyone with information to call 402-493-8688.

School district says Murphy was not an employee

The Scottsdale Unified School District says that Murphy was not an employee at the school. The district sent the following message to parents:

"Dear Desert Mountain Families,

Earlier this evening we learned that one of our volunteer freshman football coaches has been indicted in the state of Nebraska. We want you to know that this person cleared a background check and had level one fingerprint clearance prior to being permitted to volunteer with our program. Upon learning of these out-of-state legal proceedings, he will no longer be volunteering with our program or anywhere in our district.

Should you believe that anyone in our district is behaving in an inappropriate manner with a student, we urge you to report it immediately. The safety and security of our students is our top priority."