Arizona influencer pleads guilty to spraying pesticide on produce

The Brief Police say Charles Smith, 27, sprayed bug spray on produce at a Mesa Walmart last year. Smith uploaded videos of the act to social media. On April 24, Smith pleaded guilty to adding poison or other harmful substances to water, food, drink or medicine.



A man who authorities say sprayed pesticide on produce at a Valley Walmart and posted video of the act to social media has pleaded guilty to charges.

The backstory:

On Dec. 19, 2024, Mesa Police say 27-year-old Charles Smith recorded himself spraying bug spray on produce at the store near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road.

"Smith entered the store intending to film pranks for social media but instead selected a can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer from the shelf without paying for it," police said. "He then sprayed the pesticide on various produce items, including vegetables, fruit, and rotisserie chickens that were available for purchase. Smith filmed his face, the pesticide can, and the act of spraying. He later posted the video online."

Booking photo of Charles Smith

Smith posted the videos to his TikTok and Instagram accounts before deleting them. He turned himself into police and was later indicted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on multiple charges.

Dig deeper:

What's next:

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.

Map of where the incident happened