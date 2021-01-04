Arizona Lottery: $1m Powerball ticket sold in Fountain Hills still unclaimed

article

Lottery officials in Arizona say someone who bought a lottery ticket in the state is now a million dollars richer.

According to a statement released on Jan. 4, the $1 million ticket, which was sold for the Powerball drawing on Jan. 2, 2021, was sold at Parkview Tap House, located near Saguaro and Palisades Boulevards in Fountain Hill.

"The $1 million winning ticket matched all 5 winning numbers, but did not include the Powerball," read a portion of the statement. The ticket has not been claimed yet, according to Arizona Lottery officials.

According to the Powerball website, the winning numbers for Jan. 2's Powerball drawing are 3, 4, 11, 41, 67, with 5 as the Powerball.

Officials went on to say that the Powerball drawing on Jan. 6, will feature a jackpot that is worth an estimated $410 million, making it the highest Powerball jackpot since a drawing in March of 2019.

