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Arizona lottery executive director highlights game expansions, 45 years of state impact

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Lottery
Published August 4, 2026 3:08 PM MST
Published August 4, 2026 3:08 PM MST

The Brief

    • The Arizona Lottery is celebrating its 45th anniversary following a record-setting year of sales and game expansions in 2025.
    • Over four and a half decades, the lottery has generated more than $330 million for Arizona higher education, economic development, and environmental conservation.
    • Upcoming game additions include an NFL-themed multi-state game set to launch this fall alongside recent upgrades to the draw game portfolio.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Lottery is celebrating its 45th anniversary, marking four and a half decades of expanding game offerings, record sales, and significant financial contributions to state programs.

What we know:

The milestone comes on the heels of a record-setting year for the agency in 2025. Over its history, the lottery has evolved from offering basic $1 scratch-off tickets to managing a diverse portfolio of fast play, draw games, and multi-state jackpots.

"We've made the largest impact to our draw game," said Alec Thomson, executive director of the Arizona Lottery. Thomson noted that recent upgrades include the addition of the Pick 4 game, with more expansions planned for later this year.

Among the upcoming additions is an NFL-themed multi-state game set to launch this fall, according to Thomson.

As the Arizona Lottery celebrates 45 years, officials point to new game offerings, record revenue, and more than $330 million returned to state initiatives.

Dig deeper:

Beyond generating big jackpots, agency revenues serve as a consistent funding mechanism for local community partners and public projects throughout the state. To date, the lottery has generated more than $330 million to support higher education, economic development initiatives, and environmental conservation efforts across Arizona.

While massive $700 million Powerball jackpots capture public attention and give players a chance to dream, officials note that smaller prizes carry equal weight. Lottery organizers emphasize that wins of all sizes have transformed lives, allowing players across the state to reinvest their winnings back into their families and local communities.

As the Arizona Lottery celebrates 45 years, officials point to new game offerings, record revenue, and more than $330 million returned to state initiatives.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Alec Thomson, executive director of the Arizona Lottery.

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