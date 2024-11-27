Arizona man accused of making death threats against president-elect Donald Trump

The Brief Manuel Tamayo-Torres is accused of making death threats to president-elect Donald Trump. The feds say he would post daily videos about Trump to social media.



An Arizona man was arrested after authorities say he posted threats online to kill president-elect Donald Trump and members of his family.

According to a federal indictment, Manuel Tamayo-Torres posted daily videos about Trump, accusing him of kidnapping and sex-trafficking his children.

Investigators say he filmed one of the threats at Trump's Glendale rally back in August.

The suspect, who previously spent time in prison, is also charged with making false statements on an application to purchase a weapon.