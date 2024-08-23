Former President Donald Trump set to appear in Arizona campaign rally | 2024 Election

article

The Brief Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The rally is taking place a day after Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination The campaign stop is also happening on the same day Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign.



One day after Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in Chicago, former President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally in the Phoenix area.

Former President Trump's rally at Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena is happening on the same day independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump. Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, Kennedy Jr. also voluntarily withdrew himself from the Arizona ballot.

Per the Trump campaign website, the rally in Glendale is set to take place at 4:00 p.m., and doors opened at 11:00 a.m.

The Glendale rally will be the Trump campaign's first chance to fire back at Vice President Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, after they deliver their message to the DNC following their late addition to the presidential ticket. Trump is expected to take aim at the liberal economic and border policy proposals that Harris has championed throughout her campaign and career.

Trump's previous rally in Arizona was on June 6, his first rally after a felony conviction for falsifying business documents in New York.

Desert Diamond is the same place Harris and Walz rallied on Aug. 9. It is the former home of the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes, and holds a capacity of 20,000. The Harris event drew 15,000 attendees, according to her campaign.

Rally takes place on day of hot weather

Attendees of former President Donald Trump's campaign rally lining up outside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

While the rally itself is taking place at an indoor stadium, attendees can be seen standing outside the venue, on a day with a projected high temperature of 106°F.

Per our reporter Nicole Krasean, Glendale Fire officials have responded to over 100 patient contacts in connection to the rally and the outdoor heat.