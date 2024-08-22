RFK Jr. voluntarily withdrawals from Arizona's 2024 election, secretary of state says

article

RFK Jr. submitted paperwork to remove himself from Arizona's 2024 election ballot, Arizona's Secretary of State said on Aug. 22.

He's expected in Phoenix on Friday, Aug. 23, as former President Donald Trump also makes his way into the Valley for a campaign rally.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes posted on X that RFK Jr. filed for a voluntary withdrawal from Arizona's November election at 6:02 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The filing is not yet available to view, but Fontes says it will be on Friday. The document Fontes posted was the receipt for the filing.

A statement on Kennedy's campaign website said Kennedy would address the nation from Phoenix about "the present historical moment and his path forward."

The announcement is fueling growing speculation that Kennedy could drop out completely and support Trump.

Kennedy's running mate, Nicole Shanahan, openly discussed the possibility on a podcast recently, saying the campaign was considering a move to "join forces" with Trump to limit the election chance of VP Kamala Harris.

The move would have once seemed unthinkable for Kennedy, a Democrat for most of his life and - as the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy - a member of a beloved Democratic dynasty.