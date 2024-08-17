Donald Trump schedules Arizona rally in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena for Aug. 23

article

Donald Trump will be back in the Arizona for a campaign event at Desert Diamond Arena next week, as announced by Turning Point Action.

The former president is scheduled to visit the critical swing state following the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention taking place this week in Chicago.

It will be the Trump campaign's first chance to fire back at Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, after they deliver their message to the DNC following their late addition to the Presidential ticket.

Trump is expected to take aim at the liberal economic and border policy proposals that Harris has championed throughout her campaign and career.

They are among the top two issues on the minds of voters in recent FOX polling.

Desert Diamond Arena becomes political hotspot

Desert Diamond Arena in the Westgate Entertainment District of Glendale is the same place Harris and Walz rallied on Aug. 9.

It is the former home of the Arizona Coyotes and holds a capacity of 20,000.

Trump's previous rally in Arizona was on June 6, his first rally after a felony conviction for falsifying business documents in New York.

It was held at the Phoenix Dream City Church, which has a capacity of 3,000 people.

The Harris event drew 15,000 attendees, according to her campaign.

FOX News polling has the candidates neck-and-neck

While there is still more than two months until election day, projections have the two candidates extremely close.

An Aug. 14 poll from Fox shows Trump with a 1-point lead with his strongest support coming from men, evangelical Christians and rural voters.

Harris' strong support is from women, Black voters and those under age 30.

What to expect on Aug. 23:

Doors to the rally open at 12:00 p.m. and Trump is expected to deliver remarks at 4:00 p.m.

Pre-programing for the event is expected to start at 2:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are available on the Trump website.