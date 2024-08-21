article

The Brief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to address the country from Phoenix on Friday. The address will deal with "the present historical moment and his path forward." RFK Jr. faced long odds in his independent presidential campaign, per the Associated Press.



Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to make an address in Phoenix on Friday.

Per a brief statement on Kennedy's campaign website, officials said Kennedy will address the nation live about "the present historical moment and his path forward." The address, as currently scheduled, will happen on the same day former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

According to a report by Fox News, Kennedy's running mate, Nicole Shanahan, has said that she "fully supports" a role for Kenney in a future Trump administration, and hinted they could end their campaign and back the former president.

Kennedy, 70, launched his presidential bid in 2023. At the time, the 2024 election appeared to be heading towards a re-match between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Biden dropped out of the race in July 2024 and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.

While Kennedy has long identified as a Democrat and frequently invokes his late father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle President John F. Kennedy on the campaign trail, he has built close relationships with far-right figures. He appeared on a channel run by the Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and headlined a stop on the ReAwaken America Tour, the Christian nationalist road show put together by Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Polls have shown that far more Republicans than Democrats have a favorable opinion of Kennedy. He also has gained support from some far-right conservatives for his fringe views, including his vocal distrust of COVID-19 vaccines, which studies have shown are safe and effective against severe disease and death.

Kennedy's campaign was also marked by the revelation of a number of rather unusual incidents, including one where Kennedy said he retrieved a bear that was killed by a motorist and then left it in New York's Central Park.

In March 2024, an Associated Press article stated that Kennedy's campaign faced long odds, as the U.S. has a long history of rejecting independent or third-party presidential candidates.