Arizona man accused of 'brokering trafficked individuals' arrested, attorney general says

By and
Published 
Updated 5:41PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man accused of being "involved in patient brokering of trafficked individuals" has been arrested.

Robert Kayongo was arrested on Wednesday. Aug. 30, the Arizona Attorney General's Office (AGO) announced.

"The AGO has also served a search warrant and will be helping to coordinate care for any individuals that had been in the care of the suspect," the agency said.

Man accused of 'brokering trafficked individuals' arrested

FOX 10's Justin Lum has covered the sober living scheme extensively, highlighting a statewide crackdown on unlicensed and fraudulent sober living homes taking advantage of Native Americans looking to get sober.

Oftentimes, the victims are convinced to cross state lines, giving them hope they'll get clean in Arizona. That's not always the case.

The state estimates these homes have cost nearly a billion dollars in taxpayer money as fraudsters bill Arizona's Medicaid agency for services often not provided.

Find more coverage on the sober living investigations here.

