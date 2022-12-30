Expand / Collapse search
Arizona man accused of sexually assaulting 4 year old

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

RIMROCK, Ariz. - Authorities say an Arizona man who was caught on video sexually assaulting a child has been arrested.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded on Dec. 28 to a home in Rimrock for a reported sex offense.

Once at the scene, deputies were told that a man was caught on video sexually assaulting a 4 year old.

"Deputies and detectives reviewed the video where it depicted Ronald Brayden sexually assaulting the victim," the sheriff's office said.

The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Brayden, 57, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of child molestation, child abuse and sexual assault. 

Ronald-Brayden

Ronald Brayden