Arizona man dies after accidental gun discharge at campground, MCSO says

article

The Brief The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating the apparent accidental shooting death of 19-year-old Donald Anthony Stickrath at a campground near Flag Mine Road on Oct. 13. Detectives said they determined Stickrath was "manipulating" his handgun when it discharged and struck him.



The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent accidental shooting death of a 19-year-old on Oct. 13.

What we know:

At around 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an accidental shooting at a campground just off Flag Mine Road.

"Upon arrival, deputies observed two male subjects inside a tent actively performing CPR on the victim. Deputies assisted in performing life-saving measures but were unable to locate a pulse on the victim," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The man, Donald Anthony Stickrath, 19, was declared dead at the scene. His body was transported to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

"Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which revealed that the victim was manipulating his handgun when it discharged and struck him. This investigation is ongoing," MCSO said.

Map of the area where the incident happened