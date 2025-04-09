Arizona man indicted for decades-old sex crimes

article

The Brief Dat Vu, 45, is accused of committing sex crimes in Phoenix and Glendale between 2000 and 2005. MCAO says Vu was identified as the suspect through DNA testing. Vu was indicted on multiple charges, including sexual assault, kidnapping and sexual conduct with a minor.



A man accused of committing sex crimes decades ago in the Valley has been indicted by a grand jury.

On April 9, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced the indictment of 45-year-old Dat Vu in connection to the crimes, which happened in Phoenix and Glendale between 2000 and 2005.

MCAO says four victims were between the ages of 13 and 17 when the crimes were committed. During two incidents, Vu allegedly threatened victims with a gun.

What they're saying:

Vu was identified as the suspect through DNA testing. The testing was paid for by Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grants, MCAO said.

"SAKI grants help us take a crucial step toward closure by providing the resources necessary to process sexual assault kits," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "It’s not only about solving these cases but restoring hope and giving victims the long-overdue justice they deserve."

Vu is accused of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping, attempt to commit sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse.