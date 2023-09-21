Arizona man sentenced for attempted child sex trafficking

An Arizona man will spend seven years in prison after he was found guilty of child sex trafficking.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 36-year-old Adan Ivan Munoz Espinoza was sentenced on Sept. 21. Espinoza was arrested last January during an undercover investigation where a Phoenix Police detective posed online as an underage girl.

"Espinoza invited the 'girl' to engage in sex with him and offered $80 for the act," the attorney's office said. "He even made arrangements to meet the 'child' at a nearby store."

When he was arrested, authorities say Espinoza had a cellphone with him that he used to contact the undercover detective.

Last month, Espinoza was found guilty of one count of child sex trafficking. Upon being released from prison, Espinoza will be required to register as a sex offender.

"We are grateful for the hard work and collaboration with law enforcement on this case," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "By holding Espinoza accountable for his actions, our prosecutors have made Maricopa County a safer place for all, especially for our children."