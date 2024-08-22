Arizona man sought as investigative lead for threats to kill presidential candidate: Cochise Co. Sheriff

article

Officials with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a man from Benson who they consider an "investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate."

In a statement posted to Facebook, Cochise County Sheriff's officials identified the man as 66-year-oild Ronald Lee Syvrud. The statement did not identify the presidential candidate allegedly targeted.

CCSO also said Syvrud has several outstanding warrants. One is from Wisconsin for alleged DUI-related offenses, and another is from Arizona's Graham County for alleged hit and run and alleged failure to register as a sex offender.

Syvrud is described as six feet tall, weighing 220 lbs, with white hair, green eyes, and glasses. Anyone with information on Syvrud should call their local law enforcement agencies.