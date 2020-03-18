Arizona Mills, 2 outlet centers to close due to coronavirus pandemic

article

Simon Property Group, a company that owns three shopping centers in Arizona, has announced it will close all its properties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the company decided to close its properties, effective at 7:00 p.m. local time, until March 29.

The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance, and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said Chairman, CEO and President of Simon Property Group, David Simon, in the statement.

According to its website, Simon Property Group owns three properties in Arizona: Arizona Mills, Phoenix Premium Outlets and Tucson Premium Outlets.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

