Arizona mom welcomes baby girl on Labor Day weekend

Miranda Jenkins spent Labor Day weekend in labor with her first child, a baby girl named April.

"It's been nine months waiting, and we were so excited," she said. "My office has been joking that was going to happen and that we'd get to enjoy a nice, long weekend laboring away and then get to spend time with her."

April was born Sept. 2 on her due date. According to Better Health, only 5% of women give birth on their actual due date, but mom and dad knew all along their little girl would be special.

"I almost have the sense of protecting her and making sure nothing happens to her," said dad, Nitin Mehtn. "We listen to every sound she makes right now."

The 8-pound, 7-ounce little girl will be getting extra time with both of her parents because of the long holiday weekend.

"Amazing. We've been waiting for her the last nine months, but then seeing her come out and to hold her, it's just a different feeling."

The story of April's very timely birth is one of her parents will be telling for years to come.

"We are a bit biased, but we are so blessed," said Jenkins. "She's perfect."