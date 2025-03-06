Expand / Collapse search
Arizona mother sentenced in baby's fentanyl overdose

By
Published  March 6, 2025 3:02pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Natalie Tate article

Natalie Tate

The Brief

    • Natalie Tate, 38, will be going to prison for more than a decade after her baby died from a fentanyl overdose.
    • In January of last year, investigators said when she woke up, she found an opened pill bottle and her baby unresponsive.
    • First responders pronounced her baby dead.

PHOENIX - A Phoenix mother received her prison sentence on March 6 after her baby died from a fentanyl overdose.

What we know:

Thirty-eight-year-old Natalie Tate will go to prison for 12 and a half years.

She was charged after a Jan. 29, 2024 incident where prosecutors say she used fentanyl and left the pills within the 18-month-old baby's reach.

After waking up, she found her pill container opened and her baby unresponsive.

First responders came to her apartment and pronounced the child dead.

Tate pleaded guilty to manslaughter and child abuse charges.

Phoenix Police identified the baby as Jody Jackson.

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Attorney's Office

