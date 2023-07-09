Arizona nonprofit helps pets affected by house fires

A Valley nonprofit is working alongside firefighters to help some of the most vulnerable victims of house fires - people's pets.

Companion Pets in Crisis does what it takes to make sure pets and their owners get help when they need it most.

For founder Lisa Martin, she's prepared to help any animal.

"I saw the need when I volunteered with the Phoenix Fire Department as a crisis responder," Martin said. "So, we would go on scene to help people. But often times, their pets were involved and we couldn't help the person because their pet was a barrier for them to seek help."

Since 2015, she's been working scenes like this: a house fire on June 1. A resident and his pup, Peak were displaced. Martin brought food, water dishes, leashes and whatever was needed.

"By helping the pets, we were helping the people because a lot of times their ability to go to another shelter or go to someplace temporary is dependent on being able to bring their pets with them," said volunteer Jody Wright. "Most people don't want to leave their pets behind to go to a temporary shelter; they want them with them. When we can help them stay together, it's really, really good for everybody."

Jody Wright is a volunteer who helps make sure fire departments have comfort bags to pass out.

"The kindness they show and the volunteers give to these families is just incredible," said Ashley Losch with Arizona Fire and Medical. "It's not something that the firefighters are able to do because we're very focused on fighting the fires, saving the property, and saving lives. And clearly, we are in there looking for animals; that's a priority for us."

Martin and her team also help families find pet-friendly hotels to stay in. They make sure medical attention is available and so much more.







