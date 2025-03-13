Arizona, other states sue Trump administration over dismantling of Dept. of Education

The Brief Arizona is suing the Trump administration over the dismantling of the Department of Education. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. are also part of the federal lawsuit. On Tuesday, Department of Education officials announced it would lay off nearly 50% of its staff.



Multiple states, including Arizona, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop the dismantling of the Department of Education.

In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Massachusetts, Arizona, 19 other states and Washington, D.C., said the layoffs are so severe that the department "can no longer function, and cannot comply with its statutory requirements."

The lawsuit alleges the Department of Education cuts will result in a loss or delay of federal money for public schools, and will leave the agency unable to administer college financial aid or enforce civil rights laws at schools, among other disruptions.

"Let’s not pretend this is about making government more efficient. It is not. It is destruction," said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement. "It isn’t about better education policy. It is about tearing down public education by those who want to privatize it for profit."

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the layoffs a reflection of the agency's "commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers."

Trump campaigned on a promise to close the department, saying it had been overtaken by "radicals, zealots and Marxists."

Arizona AG Kris Mayes and President Donald Trump