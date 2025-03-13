Arizona, other states sue Trump administration over dismantling of Dept. of Education

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
16
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, New River Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Yuma County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Northwest Pinal County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts

Arizona, other states sue Trump administration over dismantling of Dept. of Education

By
Updated  March 13, 2025 11:46am MST
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Arizona is suing the Trump administration over the dismantling of the Department of Education.
    • Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. are also part of the federal lawsuit.
    • On Tuesday, Department of Education officials announced it would lay off nearly 50% of its staff.

PHOENIX - Multiple states, including Arizona, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop the dismantling of the Department of Education.

What they're saying:

In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Massachusetts, Arizona, 19 other states and Washington, D.C., said the layoffs are so severe that the department "can no longer function, and cannot comply with its statutory requirements."

The lawsuit alleges the Department of Education cuts will result in a loss or delay of federal money for public schools, and will leave the agency unable to administer college financial aid or enforce civil rights laws at schools, among other disruptions.

"Let’s not pretend this is about making government more efficient. It is not. It is destruction," said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement. "It isn’t about better education policy. It is about tearing down public education by those who want to privatize it for profit."

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, Department of Education officials announced it would lay off nearly 50% of its staff.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the layoffs a reflection of the agency's "commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers."

Trump campaigned on a promise to close the department, saying it had been overtaken by "radicals, zealots and Marxists."

Arizona AG Kris Mayes and President Donald Trump

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the Associated Press and a previous FOX 10 report on March 12.

EducationDonald J. TrumpKris MayesArizona PoliticsPhoenixNewsAlerts