Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports 11,021 new COVID-19 cases, 105 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Behind the scenes at a coronavirus testing lab in Phoenix

FOX 10 took a look behind the scenes at Paradigm Labs in Phoenix, where they're testing for COVID-19.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona remains a national COVID-19 hot spot with health officials on Jan. 10, reporting more than 11,000 new cases for the third consecutive day plus 105 more deaths.

That pushed the state’s grim figures to 618,546 cases and 10,141 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials reported 11,021 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. There were 11,650 cases and 197 more deaths reported Friday with 11,094 additional cases and 98 deaths Saturday.

As of Saturday, Arizona had the second-highest coronavirus case rate and death rate per capita nationally in the last seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Leaders of Arizona’s biggest hospital systems and others have repeatedly called on Gov. Doug Ducey to implement tighter restrictions to stop the virus’ spread.

They have urged a statewide mask mandate, a temporary ban on indoor dining and closing bars and gyms.

But Ducey has rejected those calls, saying local officials should enforce existing restrictions.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily
No people cited in Phoenix metro area for mask violations
slideshow

No people cited in Phoenix metro area for mask violations

Avondale, Buckeye, Glendale, Goodyear, Peoria and Surprise have not cited any person or business for violating mandates.

Arizona Legislature kicks off 2021 session amid virus surge
slideshow

Arizona Legislature kicks off 2021 session amid virus surge

Arizona Republicans maintained control of both legislative chambers in a year when Democrats were hopeful they would be in charge for the first time in decades.

Arizona governor to stay focused on virus in yearly address
slideshow

Arizona governor to stay focused on virus in yearly address

Gov. Doug Ducey's State of the State address will be held on Monday, Jan. 11 and focus on the pandemic, education and unemployment in Arizona.