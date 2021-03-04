Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports 1,154 additional COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

By Associated Press
Latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona - 3/4/21

FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the latest coronavirus data from the Arizona Dept. of Health after 1,154 new cases and 96 additional deaths were reported on March 4.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on March 4 reported 1,154 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths as seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths dropped amid the continued slowing of the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest figures reported by the state increased the pandemic totals to 821,108 cases and 16,185 cases, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

COVID-19-related inpatient hospitalizations dropped to 1,072 as of Wednesday, the fewest since Nov. 13 when the fall and winter surge was on the rise.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 1,687.1 to 1,140.9 Wednesday while the rolling average of daily deaths declined from 85.9 to 66.2 during the same period, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

