Arizona reports 203 more coronavirus deaths as toll passes 13,000

Arizona, a national hot spot and the U.S. state with the COVID-19 diagnosis rate, has now reported over 13,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health Services on Jan. 29 reported 5,028 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 203 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 748,260 cases and 13,022 deaths.

Arizona’s COVID-19 deaths passed the 12,000 mark one week earlier.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

COVID-19 related hospitalizations and the state’s seven-day rolling averages of new known daily cases and daily deaths have slowed recently, but hospital officials this week urged Arizonans against becoming complacent about mask wearing and social distancing.

One person among every 166 Arizonans was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past week, and 3,970 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Thursday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

