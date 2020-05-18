Arizona reports 233 new coronavirus cases, 6 more known deaths

Arizona health officials are reporting six more known deaths from the coronavirus outbreak with 233 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of cases statewide as of early Monday has increased to 14,170 with the number of coronavirus deaths now at 686.

The latest numbers come the weekend after the Arizona Department of Health Services began a two-week extension of a “testing blitz” for COVID-19. The extension started on Saturday with more than 70 sites in at least nine counties participating in the weekend event.

The department said testing was being made available for anyone who thinks they have been exposed and could be infected based on criteria set by each testing site.

The Navajo Nation, which sprawls over parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, reported 90 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases on the huge reservation to 4,002. The total number of deaths as of Sunday was 140.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough, and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.