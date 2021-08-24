Arizona reports 2,595 new COVID-19 cases, 38 new deaths

Arizona is reporting nearly another 2,600 new COVID-19 cases as well as 38 more deaths.

The state Department of Health Services’ dashboard on Aug. 24 showed 2,595 more confirmed cases of the virus.

This brings the state’s pandemic totals to 991,309 cases and 18,638 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus inched up again to 1,994 patients.

Officials with several of the state’s biggest health care systems have said a majority of hospitalizations and ICU occupancies are comprised of unvaccinated people. Public health experts say the more transmissible delta variant is also making up most cases.

Gov. Doug Ducey and hospital leaders continue to urge vaccination as the best way to stop the virus’ spread.

So far in Arizona, more than 7.2 million vaccine doses have been administered. At least 3.9 million people — or 55.3% of the eligible population — have received at least one dose. Over 3.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

