Navajo Nation executive branch employees must receive COVID-19 vaccine

article

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September, announced President Jonathan Nez in a news release.

If they aren't vaccinated, they will be regularly tested.

The requirement includes all full, part-time and temporary employees who are working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos, the news release said.

Adding, "An employee who fails to provide proof of full vaccination, is considered to be unvaccinated and shall be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result at least once every 14 days."

Navajo Nation was once a hotspot during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Aug. 22, the Navajo Nation has seen 32,252 cases and 1,397 deaths.

The requirement comes after several companies and government agencies chose to mandate employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: