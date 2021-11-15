Arizona reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Health officials in Arizona are reporting more than 2,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The 2,774 additional cases reported on Nov. 15 by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic total to 1,217,193 cases. The number of known deaths remains at 21,653.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 2,200 statewide as of Sunday. That’s 65 more than on Saturday.

Hospitalizations in this surge initially peaked in early September before gradually rising again starting in late October.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard also showed that more than 4.3 million Arizonans — 60.1% of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Over 3.8 million state residents are fully vaccinated, which is 53.2% of the population.

The nationwide rates are 68.1% with at least one dose and 58.7% fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers







In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

More COVID-19 in Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.