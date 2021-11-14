'Have a shot at a healthy holiday': Phoenix partners with healthcare providers to offer COVID-19 relief

The City of Phoenix is trying to stop a potential COVID-19 surge again this holiday season. Officials are teaming up with health care providers for an event they call "Have a shot at a healthy holiday season."

They're offering tests and vaccinations from mobile vaccination vans and several pop-up sites.

"The holidays are coming up and we're really just trying to promote everyone staying healthy, getting their vaccines and staying healthy through the holidays," said Sunny Shore of Vincere Health.

The people who received their second doses were entered to win a $100 gift card or ZooLights tickets.

The mobile vaccination vans travel the city on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Mobile Van #2. Yucca Library

Testing & Vaccination Event

5648 N. 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Friday, November 12, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Fry’s Food Store

4230 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85009

7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Saturday, November 13, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Aeroterra Community Center

Testing & Vaccination Event

1725 E. McKinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Mobile Van #2. Desert Sage Library

Testing & Vaccination Event

7602 W. Encanto Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85035

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Monday, November 15, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Cortez Park

3434 W. Dunlap, Phoenix, AZ 85051

7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Mobile Van #2. Paseo Highlands Park

Testing & Vaccination Event

3435 W Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Chicanos Por La Causa

Testing & Vaccination Event

6850 W Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85033

1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Mobile Van #2. Palo Verde Library

Testing & Vaccination Event

4402 N 51st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Cesar Chavez Park

Testing & Vaccination Event

7858 S. 35th Ave., Laveen Village, AZ 85339

7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Friday, November 19, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Paradise Valley Park

Testing & Vaccination Event

17642 N. 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Yucca Library 5648

Testing & Vaccination Event

5648 N 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Mobile Van #2. Cesar Chavez Library Testing & Vaccination Event

3635 W Baseline Road, Laveen, AZ 85339

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Monday, November 22, 2021

Mobile Van #1. El Prado Park

Testing & Vaccination Event

6428 S. 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Mobile Van #2. Deer Valley Park

Testing & Vaccination Event

19602 N 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Greater Phoenix Urban League

Testing & Vaccination Event

1402 S. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007

1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Mobile Van #2. Washington Park

Testing & Vaccination Event

6655 N 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Monday, November 29, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Falcon Park

Testing & Vaccination Event

3420 W. Roosevelt St. Phoenix, AZ 85009

7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Mobile Van #2. Desert West Community Center

6501 Virgina Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Mobile Van #1. Washington Park

Testing & Vaccination Event

6655 N. 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Register at: https://vincerecancer.com







In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

