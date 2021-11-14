Expand / Collapse search

'Have a shot at a healthy holiday': Phoenix partners with healthcare providers to offer COVID-19 relief

PHOENIX - The City of Phoenix is trying to stop a potential COVID-19 surge again this holiday season. Officials are teaming up with health care providers for an event they call "Have a shot at a healthy holiday season."

They're offering tests and vaccinations from mobile vaccination vans and several pop-up sites.

"The holidays are coming up and we're really just trying to promote everyone staying healthy, getting their vaccines and staying healthy through the holidays," said Sunny Shore of Vincere Health.

The people who received their second doses were entered to win a $100 gift card or ZooLights tickets.

The mobile vaccination vans travel the city on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021

  • Mobile Van #1. Fry’s Food Store
  • 4230 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85009
  • 7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
  • Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Saturday, November 13, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

  • Mobile Van #1. Chicanos Por La Causa
  • Testing & Vaccination Event
  • 6850 W Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85033
  • 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
  • Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021

  • Mobile Van #1. Cesar Chavez Park
  • Testing & Vaccination Event
  • 7858 S. 35th Ave., Laveen Village, AZ 85339
  • 7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
  • Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Friday, November 19, 2021

  • Mobile Van #1. Paradise Valley Park
  • Testing & Vaccination Event
  • 17642 N. 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
  • 7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
  • Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

  • Mobile Van #1. Greater Phoenix Urban League
  • Testing & Vaccination Event
  • 1402 S. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
  • 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
  • Register at: https://vincerecancer.com

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

  • Mobile Van #1. Washington Park
  • Testing & Vaccination Event
  • 6655 N. 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
  • 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
  • Register at: https://vincerecancer.com


 

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

