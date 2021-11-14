'Have a shot at a healthy holiday': Phoenix partners with healthcare providers to offer COVID-19 relief
PHOENIX - The City of Phoenix is trying to stop a potential COVID-19 surge again this holiday season. Officials are teaming up with health care providers for an event they call "Have a shot at a healthy holiday season."
They're offering tests and vaccinations from mobile vaccination vans and several pop-up sites.
"The holidays are coming up and we're really just trying to promote everyone staying healthy, getting their vaccines and staying healthy through the holidays," said Sunny Shore of Vincere Health.
The people who received their second doses were entered to win a $100 gift card or ZooLights tickets.
The mobile vaccination vans travel the city on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Mobile Van #2. Yucca Library
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 5648 N. 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
- 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Friday, November 12, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. Fry’s Food Store
- 4230 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85009
- 7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. Aeroterra Community Center
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 1725 E. McKinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
- 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
- Mobile Van #2. Desert Sage Library
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 7602 W. Encanto Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85035
- 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Monday, November 15, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. Cortez Park
- 3434 W. Dunlap, Phoenix, AZ 85051
- 7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
- Mobile Van #2. Paseo Highlands Park
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 3435 W Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027
- 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. Chicanos Por La Causa
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 6850 W Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85033
- 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Mobile Van #2. Palo Verde Library
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 4402 N 51st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031
- 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. Cesar Chavez Park
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 7858 S. 35th Ave., Laveen Village, AZ 85339
- 7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Friday, November 19, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. Paradise Valley Park
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 17642 N. 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
- 7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. Yucca Library 5648
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 5648 N 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
- 7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
- Mobile Van #2. Cesar Chavez LibraryTesting & Vaccination Event
- 3635 W Baseline Road, Laveen, AZ 85339
- 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Monday, November 22, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. El Prado Park
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 6428 S. 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
- 7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
- Mobile Van #2. Deer Valley Park
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 19602 N 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027
- 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. Greater Phoenix Urban League
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 1402 S. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
- 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Mobile Van #2. Washington Park
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 6655 N 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
- 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Monday, November 29, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. Falcon Park
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 3420 W. Roosevelt St. Phoenix, AZ 85009
- 7:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
- Mobile Van #2. Desert West Community Center
- 6501 Virgina Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035
- 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Mobile Van #1. Washington Park
- Testing & Vaccination Event
- 6655 N. 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
- 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
- Register at: https://vincerecancer.com
In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Monitor your health daily
