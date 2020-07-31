Expand / Collapse search
Arizona reports 3,200 additional coronavirus cases, 69 deaths

Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

PHOENIX - Officials in Arizona reported more than 3,200 additional coronavirus cases and 69 more deaths from the virus on July 31.

A day earlier, the state reported a record 172 coronavirus deaths, though nearly half of those were the result of reviews of death certificates.

In all, more than 174,000 cases and 3,692 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.

Gov. Ducey discusses unemployment, COVID-19 growth rates as cases in Arizona top 170,000
Gov. Ducey discusses unemployment, COVID-19 growth rates as cases in Arizona top 170,000

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,525 new cases on July 30 and an additional 172 deaths. The department said 78 of the new deaths were from death-certificate matching.

In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continued to trend downward slightly.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people.

For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

