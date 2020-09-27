Arizona reports 412 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths

article

Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 412 new coronavirus cases but no additional deaths.

The state Health Services Department said there have been 217,237 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began hitting Arizona in March. The known death total remains at 5,622.

Heath officials said the number of Arizona’s confirmed or suspected coronavirus inpatients fell to 483 on Saturday, among the fewest since early April.

They said the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds was at 116, one of the lowest marks recorded during the pandemic.

Arizona health officials also said coronavirus inpatients peaked at 3,517 on July 13 , the same day that COVID-19 patients in ICU beds peaked at 970.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

