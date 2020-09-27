Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports 412 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 27 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press
article

PHOENIX - Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 412 new coronavirus cases but no additional deaths.

The state Health Services Department said there have been 217,237 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began hitting Arizona in March. The known death total remains at 5,622.

Heath officials said the number of Arizona’s confirmed or suspected coronavirus inpatients fell to 483 on Saturday, among the fewest since early April.

They said the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds was at 116, one of the lowest marks recorded during the pandemic.

Arizona health officials also said coronavirus inpatients peaked at 3,517 on July 13 , the same day that COVID-19 patients in ICU beds peaked at 970.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

Continuing Coverage

Navajo Nation reports 32 new coronavirus cases and no deaths
slideshow

Navajo Nation reports 32 new coronavirus cases and no deaths

Tribal officials said 104,746 people have been tested on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and 72,250 have recovered from COVID-19.

Judge won’t extend time to count Navajo Nation mail-in ballots
slideshow

Judge won’t extend time to count Navajo Nation mail-in ballots

Navajo Nation residents will not get an extra 10 days after Election Day for their mail-in ballots to be counted, a judge has ruled.

$8 million available for Mesa residents who need rent, utility bill assistance
slideshow

$8 million available for Mesa residents who need rent, utility bill assistance

As COVID-19 relief funding dries up in some places, Mesa's mayor says they have the money -- and lots of it -- available to those who need help the most.