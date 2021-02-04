Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports 4,417 new virus cases, 176 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the latest coronavirus data in Arizona after 4,417 additional cases were reported on Feb. 4.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona reported 4,417 new COVID-19 cases and 176 additional deaths on Feb. 4.

The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures on additional confirmed cases and hospitalizations Thursday.

The total number of cases in Arizona since the pandemic started now stands at 771,796 and the death toll at 13,752.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized due to the virus is on a steady decline. As of Wednesday, there were 3,303 COVID-19 patients. The state’s dashboard showed 946 of those were in the ICU, also a slight dip from the previous day. Still, those figures are similar to when Arizona’s summer virus surge was at its peak.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

