Former FLDS member speaks out on new Netflix documentary highlighting abuse

The Brief A former FLDS member is speaking out on the new Netflix documentary, "Trust Me: The False Prophet," highlighting abuse and accountability within the Colorado City FLDS community. The series profiles convicted child sex abuse ringleader Samuel Bateman, who is serving a 50-year prison sentence. Advocates argue systemic failures persist and warn the cycle of abuse will continue without legislative reform.



A new Netflix documentary is igniting conversations about abuse and accountability in the Colorado City community on the Arizona-Utah border.

What we know:

The series, titled "Trust Me: The False Prophet," dives into the arrest of FLDS child sex abuse ringleader Samuel Bateman, who is currently serving a 50-year prison sentence.

Nearly 20 years ago, Warren Jeffs was arrested in Las Vegas after more than a year on the run from the FBI. His sentence was life in prison, in addition to 20 years for child sex assault charges. Bateman's arrest in 2022 marked the end of another investigation into child sex abuse in the city's FLDS community.

Advocates say if more is not done, these crimes will continue under the guise of revelation and salvation.

What they're saying:

It's been several decades since Flora Jessop, a former FLDS member and child abuse advocate, fled her family and faith after years of sexual abuse by family members within the fundamentalist sect of the LDS church in Colorado City. Despite the passage of time and high-profile arrests of some FLDS members, Jessop says nothing has changed.

"There is still no safety net for these kids. Why are we still having 9-year-olds being married to these guys?" she said.

By the numbers:

The FBI says Bateman victimized at least 10 children over the span of several years before his 2022 arrest. Like convicted child sex abuser Warren Jeffs before him, Bateman represented himself as a religious prophet with community members falling in line.

"Lose the cult mentality of keeping secrets, and protecting predators, and shaming victims, keeping the secrets. Because all of those things breed this type of abuse," Jessop said.

Why you should care:

She said victims are too often failed by law enforcement despite documented abuse within the community.

"There are so much documentation, and they still won't take— even start an investigation because they don't have enough evidence, because their gentle hearts can't handle it," she said. "There's something very wrong with the system."

Dig deeper:

"We see that law enforcement is still ignoring the problem and has been for years. They go in and they do something and then they forget about it," retired Mohave County Board of Supervisors member Buster Johnson said.

When asked if there could be another Sam Bateman in the works, Johnson said it just takes someone to claim to have had a revelation to become the new prophet, as that is how followers believe they get to heaven.

Jessop also believes this cycle will continue until real change occurs.

"This is still happening up there. Sam is not the only one doing this, this is on multiple levels, this is occurring in multiple dimensions up there and the mentality up there has not changed to the point that it keeps kids safe," Jessop said.

What's next:

FOX 10 reached out to Colorado City police for comment on the documentary and criticism of their investigation into Bateman and is awaiting a response.