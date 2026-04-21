Mill Avenue undergoes new renovations in 'Refresh Tempe'

The Brief Mill Avenue in Tempe is undergoing significant infrastructure upgrades, including new paving, wider sidewalks, and 120 new trees. The "Refresh Tempe" project marks the first time in 40 years that the city has made these types of major renovations to the area. While the city says improvements stem from business input, local shop owners report the long-term construction has caused access issues and vacancies.



Mill Avenue in Tempe is getting a lot of improvements.

What we know:

The City of Tempe says it's been about 40 years since they've made these kinds of renovations. Businesses have had to deal with construction after it began in 2024.

On April 20, a Mill Avenue sign went in, while a pavement project is set to wrap up this summer.

"It's great. Anything we can do to improve the community and make life easier for everyone," said Lizard Head Trading Company sales clerk Alison Yeager.

"The local, the community vibe, so definitely that's what we're trying to bring back into the Tempe community," said Retail Therapy Director of Operations Darcell Henry.

Big picture view:

The project is a part of Refresh Tempe, which is making improvements to infrastructure throughout the city.

"This is all to ensure that we have a street that really works in a synergistic fashion together," said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

What's New?:

Improvements include new electrical lines and a new irrigation system for drainage. It also includes wider brick sidewalks with art, new paving, and curb updates that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"It will definitely be a big improvement so that it’s accessible for everyone and nobody has to worry about any sort of restrictions, just can walk freely," said Yeager.

"It's getting a little crowded so I think expanding it a little bit, I think it'll do good," said Henry.

It also includes 120 new native and desert-adapted trees.

Why you should care:

The improvements came out of conversations the city had with Mill Avenue businesses about updates they wanted to see to aging infrastructure.

"It's something that needed to be done, but it hurt a lot of businesses. Obviously, we lost a lot of people, and we have a lot of vacancies right now," said Cactus Sports owner Troy Scoma.

What they're saying:

Scoma said construction could be rough.

"We lost a lot of access to our storefront. Other businesses lost the same," he said.

But he's glad access came back after the summer. The city says they have involved businesses by talking to them and making adjustments to the construction schedule.

"We're hopeful that they're going to take our input again like they did last time," said Scoma.

What's next:

The bike and parking lane will be closed until the end of April. The city says construction is usually from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.