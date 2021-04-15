Arizona reports 460 additional coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Arizona on April 15 reported 460 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths as both counts fell below the state’s latest seven-day rolling averages.

The state’s totals rose to 851,725 cases and 17,2123 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500-600, with 584 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Wednesday, according to the dashboard.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases as of Wednesday was 717.3, up from 566 two weeks earlier on March 30, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Meanwhile, the rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona dropped from 17.9 to 15.3 during the same period.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine passed 2.6 million, or 36.6% of the state’s population, with over 1.7 million people being fully vaccinated.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

