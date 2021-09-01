Expand / Collapse search
Arizona reports 4,740 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Valley events are being cancelled due to COVID-19

As the state continues to a see a surge in new COVID-19 cases, some organizers have opted to postpone or even cancel their events. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona is reporting 4,740 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections and 67 deaths.

The state coronavirus dashboard’s numbers were especially higher Wednesday due to a data-processing issue the day before.

Department of Health Services officials say the issue has been fixed and that the latest figures reflect that the data is now caught up.

This brings Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 1,016,633 cases and 18,853 deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,057 people hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Public health experts say the current surge in Arizona is due to the delta variant spreading so easily. Multiple hospital systems in the state say most of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Currently, 56% of Arizona’s eligible population — or over 4 million people — have received at least one vaccine dose. More than 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated.

