Arizona reports 557 additional COVID cases, 19 more deaths

Arizona on Saturday reported 557 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths as the state’s pandemic totals increased to 880,466 cases and 17,628 deaths.

The 19 additional fatalities were the state’s largest daily increase in deaths in more than two weeks but new fatalities for months have remained far below those recorded during the winter surge, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose over the past two weeks from 8 on May 13 to 11.1 on Thursday while the rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 654.1 to 591.9 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600, with 555 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday, according to the state’s dashboard.

