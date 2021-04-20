Arizona reports 702 new coronavirus cases, another 40 deaths

Arizona health officials have confirmed 702 new COVID-19 cases and another 40 deaths.

The latest figures released by the state on April 20 bring the total number of cases and deaths since the pandemic’s onset to 855,155 and 17,193, respectively.

Patient hospitalizations for the virus across the state continue a nearly month-long range of hovering between 500 and 600. There were 562 people hospitalized for suspected or confirmed virus cases on Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose slightly from 575.6 on Saturday to 602.4 on Monday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Advertisement

The state dashboard also shows more than 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered.

Over 2.7 million Arizona residents — or 38.3% of the state’s population — have received at least one shot and over 1.9 million people are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday signed an executive order banning state and local agencies from requiring people to carry "vaccine passports." The Republican governor said the idea violated residents’ ability to keep medical information private.

MORE: Ducey rescinds order that directs schools in Arizona to require masks for students

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

RELATED:

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.